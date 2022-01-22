Rayakottai gets drinking water scheme

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Combined Drinking Water Scheme for Rayakottai and its surrounding villages through video conferencing on Saturday. The water project at a cost of ₹8.46 crore is slated to cater to over 28 villages.

The scheme is being implemented through the Tamil Nadu Water and Drinking Water Board. Later speaking on the occasion, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said, 85% of the scheme was funded by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and 15% under the Minimum Needs Programme.

The scheme is supported by 46.86 km long pipelines and the water is sourced from two open wells set up along the banks of Thenpennai river, near Ulagam panchayat.The water source is set up to have a capacity of 40 lakh litres.Water is then distributed to newly-constructed tanks in four panchayats of Billari Agraharam, Kopparai, Medu Agraharam and Rayakottai.