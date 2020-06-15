Raw materials and labour, major challenges for vessel manufacturers

For the utensil manufacturers in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, reopening industries last month has come with challenges such as shortage in availability of raw materials and workers.
According to Suresh Shankar, chief executive officer of Gomathi Metals, for the aluminium utensil manufacturers here, numbering nearly 10, availability of manpower is a major issue.
As it is a labour-intensive work, the units employ large number of unskilled migrant workers. The skilled workers are mostly from Tamil Nadu.
The migrant workers have gone home. A couple of units have not reopened because of labour shortage, he says.
However, raw material availability is not a problem and its prices are also lower now.
Most of the aluminium vessel manufacturers use recycled aluminium as raw material and it is available locally. However, for manufacturers of copper or stainless steel vessel manufacturers, there is shortage of raw materials.
Kathiresan, president of Annuparpalayam utensil manufacturers’ association in Tiruppur district, said that about 200 manufacturers at Annuparpalayam would be able to manage for two or three more weeks with the raw material available.
“The stainless steel and copper vessel manufacturers get the raw materials from New Delhi through traders in Chennai. There is no movement of the materials from Chennai now. We are manufacturing with the stock we have and may not be able to continue for long,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath