Raw materials and labour, major challenges for vessel manufacturers

For the utensil manufacturers in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, reopening industries last month has come with challenges such as shortage in availability of raw materials and workers.

According to Suresh Shankar, chief executive officer of Gomathi Metals, for the aluminium utensil manufacturers here, numbering nearly 10, availability of manpower is a major issue.

As it is a labour-intensive work, the units employ large number of unskilled migrant workers. The skilled workers are mostly from Tamil Nadu.

The migrant workers have gone home. A couple of units have not reopened because of labour shortage, he says.

However, raw material availability is not a problem and its prices are also lower now.

Most of the aluminium vessel manufacturers use recycled aluminium as raw material and it is available locally. However, for manufacturers of copper or stainless steel vessel manufacturers, there is shortage of raw materials.

Kathiresan, president of Annuparpalayam utensil manufacturers’ association in Tiruppur district, said that about 200 manufacturers at Annuparpalayam would be able to manage for two or three more weeks with the raw material available.

“The stainless steel and copper vessel manufacturers get the raw materials from New Delhi through traders in Chennai. There is no movement of the materials from Chennai now. We are manufacturing with the stock we have and may not be able to continue for long,” he said.