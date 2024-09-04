ADVERTISEMENT

Raw material exhibition in Coimbatore from Sept. 10 to 12

Published - September 04, 2024 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) will organise a “Raw Materials and Resources Expo” (Raw Mat India 2024) at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex from September 10 to 12.

With 55 participants from different States, the exhibition will have display of raw materials for industries catering to engineering, textiles, automobiles, electrical and electronics, agriculture, railways, etc.

The exhibition, which is the third edition, is expected to generate business worth ₹150 crore. The raw material prices for the engineering sector have stabilised now, said the organisers.

The exhibition this year will cater to logistics and warehousing sector too and will have 20 manufacturers of raw materials displaying their products.

Another fair that the CODISSIA is launching this year along the raw material expo is “3P Expo” to cater to the packaging, paper, and printing sector.

The scope is high for this sector, especially for supply of package materials to the food processing, food, and consumable industries.

It will have over 50 exhibitors and is expected to attract almost 10,000 visitors. There will be live demonstration of machinery and since this is the first edition, it will cater to retail consumers too, the organisers added.

