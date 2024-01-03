Rationale behind circular issued to TNSTC branch managers in Coimbatore on excess fare collection questioned 

January 03, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: A recent circular issued by the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Coimbatore) Limited. to branch managers cautioning them against collection of extra fares has come in for criticism from the Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

As per the communication, branch heads have to strictly follow the fare structure specified by the Manager - Commercial.

“The grievance of the travelling public over fares has not been against the conductors or the bus crew, but the administrators. For, the conductors are only following instructions,” K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said.

The check reports of Regional Transport Officers indicate excess bus fare collection, and punishments were also ordered. Illegal collection of excess fare by conductors on own volition would have led to their suspension or dismissal. The conductors were only following instructions from superiors for collection of excess fare, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

Also, the commercial wing or even the Managing Director TNSTC cannot issue fare table by themselves. The fare table has to be approved by the Regional Transport Authority / State Transport Authority, and the same should be exhibited inside the bus.

Red colour buses were termed as ‘luxury’ buses, and the fare was double the rate. The TNSTC was deceiving the public by naming buses as express for the purpose or increasing the fare after obtaining permit for ordinary buses. “The so-called express buses were operating as per the ordinary service timings,” Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

The TNSTC, Coimbatore, had created stages for the purpose of collecting excess fare. The stages of GH and LIC are cases in point, he said.

While the High Court orders suspension or cancellation of permits for such excess fare collection, the buses continue to operate after payment of paltry amount as fine.

The grievances of the poor people affected by the excess bus fare have not been addressed by the TNSTC administration or the government till date, he said.

Whether the buses are owned by the State or private entity, they must follow the MV Act and rules. The categorisation of the service as ‘ordinary’, ‘express’ or ‘deluxe’ should be as per the permit, he said.

