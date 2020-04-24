Ration token distribution postponed in Coimbatore

The district administration has postponed issuing tokens to public distribution system (ration) card holders for distribution of commodities for May. It was to distribute the tokens on April 24 and 25.
According to sources, the State Government had sometime ago issued orders for early distribution of tokens and also the commodities for May. As per the order, the administration was to distribute tokens on the aforementioned two days and commodities from April 27. But at the eleventh hour, the Government asked the administration to stop token distribution. As per the revised instructions, the administration would distribute tokens to the 10.28 lakh card holders on May 2 and 3 and begin distribution of commodities on May 4.
