Ration shop near Coimbatore sees second jumbo break-in in a week

The ration shop that was damaged by elephants at Uchaiyanur near Nanjundapuram in Coimbatore district on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Around 200 cardholders of the ration shop at Uchaiyanur near Coimbatore are worried over recent visits of two denizens of the Thadagam valley to the shop. The two ‘non-cardholders’, a cow elephant and calf, emptied over 50 kg of rice on Saturday night, six days after consuming 100 kg of toor dal and sugar.

According to villagers, the mother breaks the door of the ration shop after which the calf sneaks into the shop to take the rations.

“The elephants took out three sacks of ration rice, each 50 kg, on Saturday night. They could have consumed over 50 kg while the remaining was scattered over the floor and outside. Morning walkers found the shop open on Sunday morning and informed me. This is the second break-in by the elephants in one week,” said S. Amudha of Uchaiyanur who is in-charge of the ration shop.

On September 26, the elephants broke open the door of the ration shop around 1.30 a.m and ate 50 kg each of toor dal and sugar which were meant to be distributed to cardholders.

Villagers said the female elephant and calf were among many other elephants that strayed from the forests and entered villages in Thadagam valley regularly. They fed on crops including banana, maize and damaged coconut palms for their tender leaves. The ration shops, small eateries and thatched houses were among the places where elephants looked for easy food, they said.

Though the ration shop at Uchaiyanur has a metal door, it is not a hurdle for an elephant. “I informed Forest Department officials about the incidents,” Ms. Amudha said.

Though frontline staff of the Forest Department conducted patrols at night in villages bordering forests in all the seven ranges of Coimbatore Forest Division, it was difficult for them to track all the elephants that strayed into different locations and drive them out, an official said.