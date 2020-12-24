Ration shop employees demand PoS machines with better connectivity

Ahead of the distribution of Pongal goodies, ration shop employees were worried about the efficiency of point of sale (PoS) machines that the State Government had given them.

The connectivity was so poor that the employees found it difficult to quickly attend to customers, complained G. Rajendran, State president, Tamil Nadu Arasu Gnyaya Vilai Kadai Paniyalargal Sangam (an association of fair price shop employees).

The government had given them only machines with 3G network connectivity. The machine and the bandwidth available at several places delayed authenticating the customers’ fingerprint. This was more pronounced in Mettupalayam and a few other pockets in the district in the last two days after the government had ordered the employees to resume using the machines.

The government had earlier suspended the use of machines after complaints, he said and added that the government that launched the use of machines under the ‘One Nation One Card’ scheme ought to have thoroughly tested the utility of the machines while conducting the pilot study in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

With the employees about to launch distribution of tokens for distribution of Pongal goodies from December 26 and the distribution of goodies from January 4, the government would do well to do a through check, he demanded.

Sources in the district administration said the connectivity-related complaints received from a few pockets in the district was temporary and was solved. It happened for an hour after the shops reopened on Monday and Tuesday and by Tuesday noon all issues were sorted out.

The problem was with the server and the administration was keeping a close tab, the sources added.