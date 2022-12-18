Ratha Sapthami special train to take passengers across Andhra temples

December 18, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways plans to operate ‘Ratha Sapthami and Vasavi Kannika Parameswari Temple Special Tourist Train’ under the Bharat Gaurav scheme, according to South Star Rail, the private service provider for the scheme.

The train, which is the sixth service provided by the private operator, is expected to depart from Coimbatore North Station on January 26, 2023, and return on February 1 (7 days), with boarding and dropping points at Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Virudhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai. Passengers can visit many temples in Andhra Pradesh like Simhachalam, Arasavalli, Srikurmam, Annavaram, Shakthi Peeth and Vasavi Kannika Parameswari, according to a release.

This train will have eight coaches - three AC coaches, three Sleeper Class and one pantry car.

The rates depend on coach type, meal plan, accommodation type and transportation of choice, and range from ₹15,500 (for third class AC budget pack) to ₹22,000 (for a single third-class AC economy pack). For children aged between 5 and 11 years, who don’t require a berth, it costs ₹7,500, according to the release.

Three volunteers and a bouncer for each coach will be appointed to ensure passenger safety and requirements, officials said. For Bookings Call: 7305 858585 or www.southstarrail.com

