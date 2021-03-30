Rasipuram voters looking for better amenities

NAMAKKAL

30 March 2021

AIADMK aiming for a hat-trick from this constituency

Though various welfare schemes were implemented by the AIADMK regime, residents in the Rasipuram constituency feel that they do not have certain basic needs in the locality.

Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja is one again in the fray, while DMK has fielded M. Mathivendhan, a medical practitioner. Dr. Saroja has been campaigning highlighting the various welfare schemes implemented by the government in the constituency.

The constituency is known for agriculture, especially livestock rearing. Weaving is an important occupation in the region. Silk saris weaved here are famous. The constituency is also an important education hub with several schools, colleges, another important identity of Namakkal district. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates and goundars, Vanniyars have a vote base in the region.

The voters demand improvement of Rasipuram bus stand and also moving it out of town to decongest the city. Residents say that they have been affected due to the underground drainage works as most of the roads within the town are yet to be re-laid. Another major demand has been to decongest the town. Construction of a ring road in Rasipuram has been long-standing demand.

The constituency includes Bodhamalai and tribal hamlets in the hills and they have been demanding for road access.

K.P. Ramaswamy, former DMK MLA, says that once the party wins, one of the first steps would be to ensure regular water supply to all parts of the constituency. He says that voters are unhappy as the government has failed to address the civic needs of the region.

Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) has also fielded its candidate Ramkumar.R. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhgam (AMMK) has fielded S. Anbalagan. The AIADMK has won from the constituency in 2011 and 2016 and the ruling combine is aiming for hat-trick.