Rasipuram combined drinking water scheme halfway through, say TWAD officials

February 04, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Namakkal

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board have reported that the Rasipuram Combined Drinking Water Scheme is halfway through.

The Rasipuram Municipality currently receives drinking water through the Edappadi combined water scheme, which was implemented 45 years ago. However, recent urban expansion and rising population have made this scheme insufficient for the area’s water requirements. As a result, several political parties have demanded a separate water scheme to be implemented for Rasipuram Municipality.

Following this, the Rasipuram combined drinking water scheme was announced in 2023 at a cost of ₹854.37 crore. In this scheme. 80% of the funds are provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and 20% under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. Works for the scheme began in April 2023 and in September 2023, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru laid the foundation stone.

Officials of the Namakkal TWAD board said that under the new water scheme, a total of five lakh people residing in Rasipuram Municipality, Mallasamudram, Vennandur, Athanur, Pillanallur, Pattinam, Pudhupatti, Namagiripettai, and Seerapalli town panchyats, and Rasipuram, Vennandur, Namagiripettai, and Puduchatram panchayat unions will receive 55 litres of drinking water a day each.

According to TWAD officials, pipelines will be laid over a distance of 1,325 km, in addition to 86 overhead water tanks and 97 ground-level water tanks to facilitate the project. The pumping station will be located between the Kuthiraikkalmedu and Nerinjipettai barrages. Water will be pumped from there and transported to the 76.14 million-litre capacity water treatment plant at Karattupudur. From the plant, water will be sent to ground-level water tanks and, from there, to overhead water tanks. The project is divided into three stages, and currently, 50% of the work has been completed as of the first week of February. The remaining work will be completed by November this year, according to the officials.