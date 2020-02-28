Rash driving, overspeeding by private buses continue

Coimbatore

28 February 2020 05:18 IST

‘Private buses are accountable only to the Regional Transport Officers and there is a lack of redress mechanism for them unlike TNSTC buses’

Jennifer (name changed), a 25-year-old woman working in Coimbatore, boarded a private bus to Uppilipalayam on February 25 near Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Having boarded the bus, she noticed that the bus was overspeeding to the extent where a senior citizen lost her balance while boarding a bus, she claimed.

When asked by a fellow passenger to drive slowly, the bus conductor allegedly replied in a rude manner and was unfazed when the passenger threatened to click photos on her mobile phone. Narrating this incident to The Hindu, Ms. Jennifer said that she had lodged an online police complaint regarding this incident, saying that such rash driving could lead to fatal accidents if remained unchecked. Nearly two weeks ago, a video of a driver and conductor in a private bus indulging in a physical altercation with an alleged passenger near Coimbatore Railway Station went viral on social media.

Incidents like these highlight the issue of rash driving by private bus drivers in the city. Unlike Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses, private bus operators seemed to have far less accountability, making them prone to indulge in violations.

K. Kathirmathiyon, consumer activist and member of the District Road Safety Committee, said that the private buses are accountable only to the Regional Transport Officers in the city and that there is a lack of redress mechanism for private buses unlike TNSTC buses. Many private buses stop in particular bus stops for a higher duration, with some even choosing to turn off their engines, in a bid to have more passengers aboard. “To compensate for the time lost (in bus stops), private buses tend to overspeed,” he observed.

V. Duraikannan, president of Coimbatore District Bus Owners Association (South), conceded that there are stray incidents of rash driving and rude behaviour in private buses. He pointed to a shortage in drivers and conductors for private buses in the city, which affects the efficiency of these buses. “The drivers are provided with counselling to not indulge in overspeeding as they have to pay a heavy fine amount,” Mr. Duraikannan said.

As many as 154 private buses and nearly 100 private bus operators are functioning in the city, according to Mr. Duraikannan. The association will consider setting up a grievance cell soon, where passengers shall complain to the higher officials regarding issues in private buses. “That way, we could inform the operators to take further action,” he said.

The major concern for private buses, which results in overspeeding, are the lack of changes in time duration for buses in spite of traffic congestions and diversions, Mr. Duraikannan said. “The Regional Transport Authority (District Collector K. Rajamani) must pass an order suspending the timings for buses till the flyover construction works are ongoing,” he said, noting that the construction works are a major cause of traffic congestions and diversions. Mr. Duraikannan claimed that suspension of timings will not affect the availability of buses to passengers and could reduce cases of overspeeding.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said that there are certain routes in the city which are not possible to ply within the fixed timings. “The bus owners could appeal to the Collector regarding the timings during road safety meetings,” he noted.

An official from Transport Department said that no strict disciplinary action is initiated against drivers and conductors by private bus operators in case of violations.

"If they face action with one private bus operator, they will simply move to another," the official said, conceding that the private bus operators face lack of drivers.

Regional Transport Officers will suspend the licences of private bus drivers for a minimum period of three months and that of conductors for a minimum period of one month if found guilty of serious offences, the transport official said.