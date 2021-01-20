Rare snake rescued in Coimbatore

A Yellow-spotted Wolf Snake (Lycodon flavomaculatus), which is seen in their natural habitats in the Western Ghats, was rescued from Sanganoor in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
R. Sanjai of ‘Snake Helpline’ organisation rescued the nocturnal non-venomous snake from the parking area of an industrial unit at Sanganoor late on Tuesday.
"It was an adult female snake. The yellow spots differentiate the species from the normally seen wolf snake," said Mr. Sanjai.
The snake had a mild abrasion on its skin. Mr. Sanjai produced the snake before the Coimbatore forest range office on Wednesday. An entry was made in a register on the rescue of the snake species.
Following directions from the Forest Department officials, the snake was released in a forest area named Anaimaduvu, near Maruthamalai, on Wednesday afternoon. Three other snakes rescued from other places were also released in the forest.
According to Mr. Sanjai, it could possibly be the first rescue of a Yellow-spotted Wolf Snake in Coimbatore district.
“When checked with other snake rescuers in the district, none of them had rescued the species so far. This snake species is normally seen in natural habitats in the Western Ghats,” he said.
Snake rescue organisation 'Snake Helpline' can be reached at 88700-49875.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath