Rare snake rescued in Coimbatore

A Yellow-spotted Wolf Snake (Lycodon flavomaculatus), which is seen in their natural habitats in the Western Ghats, was rescued from Sanganoor in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

R. Sanjai of ‘Snake Helpline’ organisation rescued the nocturnal non-venomous snake from the parking area of an industrial unit at Sanganoor late on Tuesday.

"It was an adult female snake. The yellow spots differentiate the species from the normally seen wolf snake," said Mr. Sanjai.

The snake had a mild abrasion on its skin. Mr. Sanjai produced the snake before the Coimbatore forest range office on Wednesday. An entry was made in a register on the rescue of the snake species.

Following directions from the Forest Department officials, the snake was released in a forest area named Anaimaduvu, near Maruthamalai, on Wednesday afternoon. Three other snakes rescued from other places were also released in the forest.

According to Mr. Sanjai, it could possibly be the first rescue of a Yellow-spotted Wolf Snake in Coimbatore district.

“When checked with other snake rescuers in the district, none of them had rescued the species so far. This snake species is normally seen in natural habitats in the Western Ghats,” he said.

Snake rescue organisation 'Snake Helpline' can be reached at 88700-49875.