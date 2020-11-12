Rare sighting of Lesser Cuckoo in the Nilgiris

The Lesser Cuckoo that was found in a house at Colony Mattam in Ketti recently.

Spotted after 37 years, this marks influx of winter migrants

The rare sighting of a Lesser Cuckoo (Cuculus poliocephalus), seen in the Nilgiris after 37 years, has marked the influx of winter avian visitors to the district.

The bird, which was last recorded in the Nilgiris in 1983, has since been recorded nine times across Tamil Nadu during its migratory passage each winter to Sri Lanka and to eastern Africa, said Samson Arockianathan, research biologist from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS). “The lesser cuckoo has breeding populations in parts of North and North-Eastern India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Assam,” he said.

The bird’s annual winter migration route takes them across Southern India, mostly across coastal regions of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, he said. More observations are required to better understand the migration patterns of this species. “Getting this rare record of the bird in the Nilgiris further adds to our understanding,” Mr. Arockianathan said.

The Lesser Cuckoo flew into the home of Mr. Subramani, a resident of Colony Mattam in Ketti, who gave the bird water and allowed it to rest inside his home before it found the strength to continue its journey.

Over the last few weeks, winter migrants to the Nilgiris have been spotted across the district, including the Kashmir flycatcher in Kotagiri.

“Each year, wildlife enthusiasts prepare to record bird species that visit the district during winter,” said Titus John, an amateur photographer from Coonoor, who has been photographing winter migrants in Coonoor, Kotagiri and Kodanad over the last few weeks.

Winter migrants have also been spotted in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve over the last couple of weeks. M. Murali, a wildlife photographer from the Nilgiris, who has in the past recorded the bar-headed goose in the upper Nilgiris, said that painted storks, woolly-necked storks, brown-shouldered kites as well as ospreys have been sighted in the Sigur plateau. “The coming weeks will be of special interest to bird watchers in the district, as the number of winter migrants will steadily increase,” said Mr. Murali.