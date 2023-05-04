HamberMenu
Rare white cobra rescued, released into wild in Coimbatore

The five-foot-long cobra was handed over by the Trust to the Range Office of Coimbatore Forest Division.

May 04, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The leucistic cobra that was rescued at Kuruchi neighbourhood in Coimbatore.

The leucistic cobra that was rescued at Kuruchi neighbourhood in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A rare white leucistic cobra was rescued at Sakthi Nagar in Kurichi neighbourhood here by a member of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, and released into the wild at Mangarai by the Forest Department on Wednesday.

The five-foot-long cobra was handed over by the Trust to the Range Office of Coimbatore Forest Division. Leucism occurs among many animals and is a condition in which normal coloration goes missing due to lack of many pigments, not just melanin, according to wildlife experts.

A rare and unique species known for its distinctive appearance, leucistic cobras get the colour due to genetic mutation, and are usually found in Southeast Asia and parts of India. The leucistic cobra warrants deft handling as its venom can cause paralysis and even death if not treated promptly.

