Rare flight of Antarctic’s Light-mantled Albatross to T.N. coast intrigues researchers 

They are looking for more insights into a surprising transcontinental tour of the seabird

Rameswaram and adjoining islets of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park on the Adam’s Bridge (Ram Setu) are known for their unique marine ecosystem.

But the region grabbed the attention of international researchers as Asia’s first sighting of Light-mantled Albatross (Phoebetria palpebrate), a species native to the Antarctic seas, was recorded here.

The sighting, ‘First Asian record of Light-mantled Albatross Phoebetria palpebrata (Foster, 1785) from Rameswaram Island, Tamil Nadu, India’, has been published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, and researchers are looking for more insights into what is regarded as a surprising transcontinental tour of the Antarctic seabird.

H. Byju and S. Ravichandran of the Centre of Advanced Sciences in Marine Biology, Annamalai University, and N. Raveendran, a birder from the Madurai-based Iragukal Amritha Nature Trust, were behind the finding in 2020. Checklists across Asia were examined to confirm the rare sighting.

“This record from the Palk Bay side of Rameswaram island is significant, and it throws up new challenges to researchers once these Antarctic birds migrate to Asia,” says Mr. Byju.

This finding also directs researchers to look for bird migration away from the well-known and established routes and sites. The location where the Albatross was spotted is part of the Palk Bay and near the Gulf of Mannar, an ‘Important Bird Area’ on India’s southeast coast, he adds.

“It was an unexpected sighting and we initially believed it to be a Slender-billed Gull. We didn’t think then that this would be the first sighting of the bird in Asia,” recalls Mr. Raveendran.

As the nearest recorded site of the bird is around 5,000 km away from Rameswaram, the researchers feel a change in atmospheric pressure could have been among the reasons for the Albatross to land on an Indian shore.

“Of late, changes in the wind pattern triggered by global warming are bringing strange birds to our region. A lot of changes are happening in the wind pattern owing to the increase in atmospheric temperature. Birds like albatross, that are known to be on the move, use the wind and save their energy during flights. Even slight changes in the temperature can cause drastic changes in the wind pattern and birds could land in far-away places that are not familiar to them. This albatross could be one of them,” says P.A. Azeez, former director of the Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History.

The Light-mantled Albatross, with broad pelagic habits, maintains a circumpolar distribution in the Southern Ocean. It breeds on several sub-Antarctic islands, such as Macquarie Islands, Heard Island and McDonald Islands (Australia), South Georgia Island (British Overseas Territory), Prince Edward Islands (South Africa), Iles Kerguelen and Iles Crozet (France), and Auckland, Campbell, and Antipodes Islands (New Zealand). The species forage over cold Antarctic waters as far south as the pack ice in summer.

Listed as a ‘Near Threatened’ species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Light-mantled Albatross has a worldwide population of 21,600 breeding pairs, according to an estimate in 1998.