Rare Brahma Kamalam flowers bloom in Coimbatore city

It was a fete for residents of Bharathipuram, Papanaickenpalayam in the city, as 17 Brahma Kamalam flowers bloomed on the terrace garden of a house there late on Sunday.

Brahma Kamalam, also called ‘King of Himalayan flowers’, is native to the mountain range and blooms only for a few hours at night. It is also commonly called the Night-Blooming Cereus, Queen of the Night, Nisha Kanthi in Malayalam and Lady of the Night.

P. Devi (60), owner of the house, said the flowers had blossomed for the third time this year — the first time in June and the second in July. "But this is the first time so many flowers — as many as 17 — bloomed. They began blooming at around 8.30 p.m. and reached full bloom at 10 p.m. They remained in full bloom till 11 p.m. The entire neighbourhood visited our house and we conducted a special puja for the flowers."

Mrs. Devi said she hails from a farmer family and that both her husband and daughter were very keen on nature conservation. "I got the leaf of this plant from my daughter's garden in Bengaluru and sowed it here in September 2020," she added.

She said the plant is budding again and hoped they also bloom fully soon.