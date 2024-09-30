Rare and endangered herpetofauna recorded in survey at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

A survey of herpetofauna – reptiles and amphibians – within the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), led to the identification of 33 reptiles and 36 amphibians that were recorded from the region for the first time.

Officials said that combined with previous studies, the total number of reptiles within MTR now stands at 55 species, while 39 amphibians species have been identified so far. Among the species recorded 16 are classified as “threatened” and three are classified “near threatened” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Forest Department said.

Among the notable discoveries, were two critically endangered species of amphibians, Micrixalus spelunca, commonly known as the cave dancing frog, and Nyctibatrachus indraneili, the Indraneil’s Night Frog. “Endangered species of amphibians like the endemic Star-eyed Bush Frog (Raorchestes signatus), the endemic Coonore Bushfrog (Raorchestes coonoorensis), Nilgiri Bush Frog (Raorchestes tinniens), Nilgiris wart frog (Minervarya nilagirica) - a species found in forested areas and grasslands of Nilgiris, Beddome’s Leaping Frog, Indirana beddomii, and the Suganthagiri Leaping Frog, Indirana paramakri were also recorded,” a press release from the Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), P. Arunkumar, stated.

Among reptiles, the survey led to records of the endemic striped coral snake, Calliophis nigrescens, King cobra (Ophiophagus hannah), Malabar pit viper, Craspedocephalus malabaricus, another species endemic to the Western Ghats, The calamaria reed snake (Liopeltis calamaria), the Nilgiri burrowing snake (Plectrurus perrotetii) and Perrotet’s mountain snake (Xylophis perrotetti). Teams undertaking the survey also recorded geckos like the endemic Nilgiri Dwarf Gecko, Graceful Day Gecko and the endemic two-lined ground skink. The survey also recorded a healthy population of Mugger crocodiles within the reserve, said the Forest Department.

“The survey also identified candidate species that warrant further research and may eventually be classified as new to science. These findings will contribute to a comprehensive catalogue of the herpetofaunal diversity and abundance in the Mudumalai Buffer Zone - Nilgiris landscape, providing crucial data to support science-driven conservation efforts and inform future management strategies,” said Mr. Arunkumar.

The herpetofauna survey was conducted in MTR in September of 2024, spanning nine camps strategically selected based on the altitudinal gradient, covering habitats from 300 meters above mean sea level to 2000 meters above mean sea level.

The survey was conducted under the guidance of the Field Director of MTR, D. Venkatesh, and Mr. Arunkumar. Technical support for the survey was provided by herpetologists Sujith V. Gopalan and Sherjin Joelm, with 15 other experts and nature enthusiasts taking part in the survey, along with staff from MTR.

This initiative marked the first extensive herpetofauna survey in the park, leading to the discovery of numerous species previously unrecorded in the reserve, officials stated.