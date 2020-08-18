Rare 15th century hero stone discovered near Tiruppur

Tiruppur

A rare type of hero stone, dated to 15th century, was discovered at Pongupalayam village near Tiruppur city.

A four-member team of researchers from Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre discovered the stone during the second week of July based on informations from the residents of Pongupalayam. According to the team director S. Ravikumar, the hero stone might have been sculpted during the period of the Vijayanagar Empire, based on the style of the sculpture. “Discoveries of hero stones dating back to the Vijayanagar Empire are rare in Kongu region,” he said, noting it could have been sculpted around 1450 CE.

In the sculpture, the hero is seen holding a sword in his right hand in a raised position and placing his left hand on his hip. “This posture indicates that the hero is going to the battlefield,” Mr. Ravikumar said. The tuft of his hair is upright and he is seen to be wearing ornaments on his neck, ears and hands. Beside him stands a woman, purportedly his wife, who is seen holding a flower in her right hand. The hero stone is around 120 cm high and 45 cm wide, he said.

The hero stone might have been sculpted after he died during a battle, possibly to save the cattle of an ethnic group. The residents of Pongupalayam have been maintaining the hero stone since its discovery, Mr. Ravikumar said.