Rapid test kits used in Erode’s containment zone

With Erode District receiving 1,500 rapid test kits, health authorities used these on Tuesday to screen people at a primary health centre at B.P. Agraharam, which is one of the 10 containment zones in the city. The district has a total of 18 containment zones.

Erode Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthivel and health officials were present when the testing was done.

Mr. Kathiravan told media persons that the results of the rapid test would be known in 15 minutes. The kits were meant to be used not only for the general public, but also for corporation, municipality, revenue, police and other department staff working in the containment zones.

The Collector said that so far in the district samples were lifted from 1,258 persons, of whom 70 had tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,188 tested negative. Thirty-two persons were discharged after treatment. Two Thai nationals were in a separate ward under police protection.

Dharmapuri Special Correspondent adds:

Rapid Testing for COVID-19 was conducted for journalists, police personnel, medical professionals and government officials here at the office premises of District Superintendent of Police on Tuesday. Over 200 people got themselves tested.

According to the administration, the district has received 480 rapid test kits. On Tuesday, Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbalagan, Dharmapuri Collector S. Malarvizhi were among those who got themselves tested.

The COVID-19 testing laboratory at the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital has so far tested 1880 samples, of which 1161 were from Dharmapuri and 719 from Krishnagiri and Tirupathur districts.

A total of 668 people, who had returned from abroad were quarantined. Of those quarantined, 662 people completed the quarantine of 28 days. Nobody had shown any symptoms of an infection.

The Minister said 19 types of groceries were being disbursed to 19,000 beneficiaries in the district.