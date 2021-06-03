Rapid oxygen centre to come up in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

03 June 2021 23:07 IST

To cater to the medical oxygen requirements of COVID-19 patients in Coimbatore district, Sood Charity Foundation and Poppys Group will set up a rapid oxygen centre here on Saturday.

A release said this centre would provide service free of cost to patients in need of medical oxygen across the district and would be a joint venture by actor Sonu Sood and Tiruppur-based Poppys Group. The rapid oxygen centre would be inaugurated on the premises of a private school in Madukkarai on Saturday, according to the release.

