Coimbatore

Rapid oxygen centre to come up in Coimbatore

To cater to the medical oxygen requirements of COVID-19 patients in Coimbatore district, Sood Charity Foundation and Poppys Group will set up a rapid oxygen centre here on Saturday.

A release said this centre would provide service free of cost to patients in need of medical oxygen across the district and would be a joint venture by actor Sonu Sood and Tiruppur-based Poppys Group. The rapid oxygen centre would be inaugurated on the premises of a private school in Madukkarai on Saturday, according to the release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2021 11:08:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/rapid-oxygen-centre-to-come-up-in-coimbatore/article34721413.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY