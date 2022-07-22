Rangolis to check open dumping of waste in Erode

The Erode Corporation is focusing on door-to-door garbage collection in all the 60 wards

To prevent residents from dumping garbage in the open and to create awareness on keeping the city clean, conservancy workers on Friday drew rangoli at a few locations in the city.

As part of efforts to make the city dustbin-free, the civic body had two years ago removed all the bins from residential areas and streets and is focusing on door-to-door garbage collection in all the 60 wards. Additional vehicles were inducted into service and residents and commercial establishments were asked to handover the waste to the workers regularly. However, at many places, residents and establishments continue to dump waste along the streets and roads.

A Health Department official said that 240 spots vulnerable to open dumping were identified in all the wards. The spots were cleaned, rangoli drawn and signboards were placed asking people not to dump waste. “The problem has been addressed at 200 places and people have stopped open dumping,” the official said.

On Friday, the remaining 40 locations were cleaned and rangolis were drawn. Officials said that in most cases, open dumping took place in areas where people leave for work and find it difficult to handover waste to the workers. “We have asked such residents them to keep the dustbin outside their house so that workers would pick it during their visit”, the official added.