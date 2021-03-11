Rangoli competition held to create awareness on voting

ERODE

11 March 2021 23:03 IST

To create awareness on the need to vote in the Assembly election, rangoli competition and administering of awareness pledge were held at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

As part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) that aims at achieving 100% voting in the election, employees of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission and Mahalir Thittam took part in a rangoli competition.

The rangolis stressed on the need to vote, displayed date of polling, the toll-free number to lodge election-related complaints at 1950 and also the cVIGIL app that enables citizens to lodge complaints related to violation of model code of conduct. Also, women employees performed ‘kummi pattu’ and asked electors to exercise their franchise without fail.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan inspected the rangolis and also inaugurated the media centre at the Collectorate. District Revenue Officer Murugesan, Collector’s P.A Balaji (General) and Eswaran (Accounts), Information and Public Relations Officer S.K. Satheesh Kumar, Chief Coordinator (SVEEP) and TAHDCO Manager Jeyanthi and others were present.