Rangoli competition held to create awareness on voting

To create awareness on the need to vote in the Assembly election, rangoli competition and administering of awareness pledge were held at the Collectorate on Wednesday.
As part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) that aims at achieving 100% voting in the election, employees of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission and Mahalir Thittam took part in a rangoli competition.
The rangolis stressed on the need to vote, displayed date of polling, the toll-free number to lodge election-related complaints at 1950 and also the cVIGIL app that enables citizens to lodge complaints related to violation of model code of conduct. Also, women employees performed ‘kummi pattu’ and asked electors to exercise their franchise without fail.
District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan inspected the rangolis and also inaugurated the media centre at the Collectorate. District Revenue Officer Murugesan, Collector’s P.A Balaji (General) and Eswaran (Accounts), Information and Public Relations Officer S.K. Satheesh Kumar, Chief Coordinator (SVEEP) and TAHDCO Manager Jeyanthi and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath