Range of fruit-yielding trees being raised in horticulture farm in Krishnagiri

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the Jeenur horticulture farm developed with a range of fruit yielding trees alongside nurseries in Vepanapalli.

The government horticulture farm is being promoted as a model farm and is spread over 123.445 ha. Of the total area, over 72.70 ha is under mango and Indian plum cultivation; 7.80 ha is used up for the cultivation of guava, sapota, tamarind and jasmine; and 1.65 ha under paddy nurseries. The remaining area including building space and pathways of 5 ha, rocky expanse of 10 ha, and uncultivated area is spread over 14.30 ha.

The farm is especially known for its range of mango plantation, which includes Bangalora mangoes, Himam Pasand, Peethar, Neelam, Banishan, Senthura, Rumani, Malkova, and Kalpadi varieties.

A total o 72.30 ha is under mango cultivation, followed by 0.40 ha under Indian plum cultivation. According to the administration, for 2021-22, nurseries were raised at a cost of ₹53.716 lakh, and saplings and crops were raised at a cost of ₹66.912 lakh

Similarly, a processing facility has also been set up to prevent wastage of fruits, and the facility will provide for preparation of jams, jellies, and squash among other items.