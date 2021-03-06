Randomised EVMs moved to constituencies

Coimbatore

06 March 2021 23:57 IST

The district administration on Saturday randomised 5,316 electronic voting machines and 5,894 control units before despatching them to the strong rooms set up in the 10 Assembly constituencies.

A release from the district administration said in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector K. Rajamani, District Revenue Officer Ramaduraimurugan and P.A. Election Sivakumar and representatives of recognised political parties, staff engaged in polling work randomised the machines.

For the Mettupalayam Assembly constituency, the staff randomised and despatched 413 EVMs and 550 control units to the strong room established in Nanjai Lingammal Polytechnic College. Likewise, they despatched 556 EVMs and 616 control units to the social welfare department building in Sulur Assembly constituency, 812 EVMs and 900 and control units to the Government Polytechnic College for Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency, 599 EVMs and 664 control units to the Corporation Hr. Sec. School in Siddhapudur for Coimbatore North Assembly constituency, 566 EVMs and 627 control units to Perur tahsildar office for Thondamuthur Assembly constituency, 431 EVMs and 478 control units to Corporation Girls’ High School in Ramnagar for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, 539 EVMs and 598 control units to Perks Matriculation School in Uppilipalayam for the Singanallur Assembly constituency, 582 EVMs and 646 control units to Malaiyan Matriculation School for Kinathukadavu Assembly constituency, 382 EVMs and 423 control units for Pollachi Assembly constituency and 353 EVMs and 392 control units for the Valparai Assembly constituency to Nallamuthu Gounder Mahalingam College, the release said.

After the finalisation of voters’ list, there would be a second round of randomisation to be done by the returning officers of the constituencies concerned, the release added.