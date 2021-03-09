Randomised EVMs moved to constituencies in Tiruppur dt.

Tiruppur

09 March 2021 23:55 IST

The Tiruppur district administration on Tuesday moved the randomised electronic voting machines (EVM) and voter verified paper audit trails (VVPAT) to the strong rooms in eight Assembly constituencies.

A total of 4,015 control units (CU) and ballot units (BU) and 4,350 VVPATs were despatched in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and representatives of political parties, a press release said. Prior to the despatch, the control and ballot units were stored at Palladam taluk office warehouse and the VVPATs were stored at the warehouse in Tiruppur South taluk office.

Palladam constituency was allocated the highest number of EVMs (658 CU and BU) and VVPATs (713) in the district, while Dharapuram (reserved) constituency was allocated the lowest number of EVMs (419 CU and BU) and VVPATs (454).

Kangeyam Assembly constituency received 447 EVMs and 484 VVPATs, Avinashi (reserved) constituency got 482 EVMs and 522 VVPATs, Tiruppur North constituency received 642 EVMs and 696 VVPATs, Tiruppur South constituency was allocated 482 EVMs and 522 VVPATs, Udumalpet constituency got 456 EVMs and 494 VVPATs and Madathukulam Assembly constituency was earmarked 429 EVMs and 465 VVPATs, according to the release.