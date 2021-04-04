Randomisation of personnel for poll duty completed

A total of 1,071 police personnel will be stationed in the 1,071 polling stations on the polling day on April 6. The randomisation of duty for police personnel for the six Assembly constituencies was carried out at the Collectorate.

The randomisation of duty for police personnel for the Assembly constituencies of Uthangarai, Bargur, Krishnagiri, Vepanahalli, Hosur and Thally was completed in the presence of Collector and District Election Officer V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy and general observers P.D. Palsan (Uthangarai and Bargur), and Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma (Krishnagiri and Vepanahalli) and police observer Sunil Bhaskar and Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadar.

The randomisation of police duty envisions 168 police personnel for the 168 polling stations in Uthangarai constituency; 161 police personnel Bargur constituency; 142 personnel for Krishnagiri constituency; 221 personnel for Vepanahalli constituency; 160 personnel for Hosur constituency; and 219 police personnel Thally constituency.

Dharmapuri

A total of 3,700 police personnel will be deployed for polling duty in the district, which includes deployment in the polling stations and centres.

Randomisation of poll duty was carried out under the aegis of Collector and District Election Officer S.P. Karthika and police general observer Chakkirala Sambasiva Rao at the Collectorate for 1,817 polling booths in 870 polling centres here. Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar was present.

Erode

In Erode district, randomisation of 13,160 polling personnel, who will be involved in the polls in the eight Assembly constituencies, was held at the Collectorate on Saturday.

The process was completed in the presence of Collector and District Election Officer C. Kathiravan and general observers Atonu Chatterjee (Erode West), Manish Agarwal (Modakkurichi and Perundurai), Prashant Kumar Mishra (Bhavani and Anthiyur, Narbu Wangdi Bhuttia (Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar) and other officials.

Mr. Kathiravan said there were 2,741 polling stations, including 126 polling stations in hill areas. Also, 523 ancillary polling stations were established in all the constituencies in the district.

A total of 13,160 polling personnel were posted for duty in all the polling stations and 335 micro-observers would monitor the polling on April 6. Training for the personnel were held on March 18, 27 and April 3 and they had to report to duty on April 5. After receiving the orders, the personnel had to reach their respective polling stations at the earliest, he added.