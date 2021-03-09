Randomisation of EVMs held in Namakkal

Randomisation of electronic voting machines for use in the six Assembly constituencies in the district was held in the presence of District Collector and District Election Officer K.Megraj, Returning Officers and representatives of recognised political parties here on Tuesday.

According to officials, the district currently has 3,631 ballot units, 2, 764 control units and 2,982 VVPAT machines. During the first-level checks, 19 ballot units, 92 control units and 175 VVPAT units were rejected.

The first-level randomisation was conducted for 3,512 ballot units, 2,572 control units and 2,707 VVPAT machines.

According to officials, 2,049 polling stations would be set up across the six Assembly constituencies in the district. With 377 polling stations, Namakkal will have the maximum number of stations, and Paramathi-Vellur will have the minimum with 317 stations.

A total of 2,463 ballot units were randomised, including 414 reserve units. As many as 2,463 control units, including reserve units, were allotted and 2,667 VVPAT machines including 30% reserve of 618 machines were allotted for the six constituencies. Mr.Megraj said that the machines would be moved to strong rooms in respective constituencies. He said that cash seized by flying squads would be returned through appeals committee, if necessary documents are produced.

On issuance of applications for postal ballots to persons with disabilities, Mr.Megraj said only 15-20% persons with disabilities had opted for postal votes till date.