Coimbatore

Randomisation of EVMs carried out

The first round of randomisation of the electronic voting machines (EVM) and voter verified paper audit trails (VVPAT) was carried out here on Monday in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and representatives from various political parties.

An official said the 4,015 control units and 4,015 ballot units were placed in the warehouse at the Palladam taluk office and 4,350 VVPATs were placed in the warehouse at Tiruppur South taluk office. Following the first round of randomisation, these would be divided between the eight Assembly constituencies and sent to the respective strong rooms on Tuesday. District Revenue Officer G. Saravanamurthy and Returning Officers of Dharapuram (reserved), Kangeyam, Avinashi (reser ved), Tiruppur North and South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam Assembly constituencies were present.

