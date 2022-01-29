Randomisation of election officials held at Namakkal

District Collector Shreya P.Singh conducting randomisation of polling personnel for the urban local bodies elections in Namakkal on Saturday.

NAMAKKAL

29 January 2022 18:42 IST

Namakkal Collector and District Election Officer Shreya P. Singh conducted the first digital randomisation of polling officers at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

The ordinary elections to urban local bodies would be conducted to 153 wards in five municipalities and 294 wards in 19 town panchayats in the district. According to officials, 3,328 polling personnel including reserve will be deployed in the district. As many as 689 polling booths will be set up across the urban local bodies here.

Orders were issued to the polling personnel and they would undergo first round of training on Monday. The district administration has also deployed 51 flying squads in three shifts to prevent election code violations. A complaint center has been set up at the Collectorate and the public could contact the center in toll-free number 18005994286.

Salem

In Salem, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj interacted with Assistant Returning Officers and other polling officials in the Corporation limits. He advised the officials on election conduct procedures, procedures to be followed while receiving nominations, measures on handling postal ballots and maintaining strong rooms. The officials were advised to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.