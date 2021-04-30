Randomisation for micro-observers, supervisors conducted

Ahead of the counting of votes on May 2, computerised randomisation for micro-observers, counting supervisors and counting assistants for each of the eight constituencies was completed here on Friday.

The process was completed in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan, general observers and officials at the Collectorate.

Mr. Kathiravan said that counting of votes for the Assembly election would commence at 8 a.m. at the two counting centres. While votes polled in the constituencies of Erode (East), Erode (West), Perundurai, Modakkurichi, Anthiyur and Bhavani would be counted at the Institute of Road and Transport Technology at Chithode, votes polled in the constituencies of Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar would be counted at Gobi Arts and Science College at Gobichettipalayam.

A total of 408 staff would be involved in the counting process for whom randomisation had been completed earlier.

For each constituency, 17 counting supervisors, 17 counting assistants and 17 micro-observers were appointed apart from the additional 40 staff. Counting of votes would take place in 14 tables for each constituency and a total of 112 tables were kept ready. Additionally, 24 tables were also kept ready, he added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that rounds for each constituency were Erode (East) – 23 rounds, Erode (West) – 29 rounds, Modakkurichi , Perundurai and Bhavani – 24 rounds each, Anthiyur - 22 rounds, Gobichettipalayam – 25 rounds, and Bhavanisagar – 27. Thus, a total of 198 rounds will take place for all the eight Assembly constituencies, he added.