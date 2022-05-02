Ramzan to be celebrated in Coimbatore on May 3

Ramzan will be celebrated in Coimbatore on May 3 (Tuesday), said a release from the Coimbatore District United Jama-ath general secretary M.I. Mohammad Ali.

The 29th crescent fasting of the month of Ramzan of Hijri year 1443 ended on May 1, Sunday. As the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Sunday, the members of the crescent sighting committee decided to observe the 30th Ramzan crescent fast on Monday and celebrate Ramzan the next day, on Tuesday.

The same decision was confirmed by the Chief Kazi Maulana Salauddin Ayyub, the release also said.