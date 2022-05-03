Ramzan prayers held across Coimbatore district 

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

COIMBATORE Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic restriction, Muslims participated in large numbers in the Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) prayers held in mosques across the district.

The prayers were held in 315 mosques in the district and at 40 public and private open places, said Coimbatore District United Jama-ath general secretary M.I. Mohammad Ali said.

The special prayers in mosques started at 7.45 a.m. and the last prayer was around 9.45 a.m., he said and added that Muslims started the day with Sadaqat-al-Fitr, a gesture of donating either rice or wheat to the needy, before starting the prayer.

Ramzan was celebrated on Tuesday after the 30-day fasting period ended with the sighting of the Shawwal crescent. Around four lakh Muslims took part in the prayers on Tuesday, Mr. Ali added.

Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind conducted a prayer at the Islamiya Matriculation School ground in Karumbukkadai, said a note from the organisation. Moulavi Muhammad Ismayil Imdadhi led the prayers calling for peace and universal brotherhood. P.S. Umar Farook, city president of the organisation, participated in the prayer that saw the participation of around 12,000 men and children, the note added.