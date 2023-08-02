Rampant open dumping of waste leaves officials in a fix in Ward 37 of Coimbatore Corporation

August 02, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the open dumping of waste by the public and a few small industries near drains and farmlands. Despite the awareness programmes conducted by the civic body, the menace continues, said sanitary inspector of Ward 37 S. Rajendran.

The sewage culvert which runs parallel to a road connecting Nanjappan Street and between gated communities and upper middle income group houses in Navavoor under the West Zone of the Corporation, is currently clogged with plastic, thermocol, household waste, and tree branches. Notably, waste is piled up at various street intersections, farmland borders and open reserve sites in the Ward.

A local resident of Nanjappan Street, near Maruthapuram Road in the Ward, said that the open culvert runs up to Maruthamalai Road. The 60-year-old cattle rearer alleged, “Residents of the bungalows, gated communities and small industries there dispose of the waste in the culvert. Additionally, motorists using this route contribute to the buildup of waste on the road.”

According to him, “Around a decade ago, a culvert was cut in what used to be a pathway. However, three years ago, heavy rains were the only way to clear the accumulated waste clogging the drain. The area used to be filled with trees and crops about 15 years ago. Urbanisation and deforestation in the last two years have decreased rainfall, leading to clogging.”

Meanwhile, an authority of the gated community, claiming they pay a private firm for solid waste management, blamed the low-income group residents living close-by and passersby for litter. He said, “The system was inspected by the Corporation officials six months ago to verify the process. We are planning to fit surveillance cameras facing the road soon, for safety purposes.”

The sanitary inspector said after an inspection of the ward, the plastic manufacturing industries in the area were identified as major contributors of the waste. Additionally, there have been reports of passersby from the panchayat close-by also contributing to the problem. he added.

“On Thursday morning, the waste will be cleared. The possibility of installing CCTV cameras in the area will be discussed with higher officials,” Mr. Rajendran said.

Road repairs

Local people said that the roads in interior areas need a major overhaul and the speed-breakers in areas close to VOC Nagar need to be fixed and painted.

Assistant engineer of the ward S.R. Savitha was not available for comment regarding the roadworks.

