Ramp walk held for special children in Tiruppur

A Tiruppur- based NGO conducted a special ramp walk for mentally challenged children, on Sunday.

Ini Oru Vidhi Seivom, an NGO conducted the walk to create awareness about bringing inclusion in society. Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar inaugurated the event. Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati welcomed the initiative by the NGO and said that events like this promotes inclusiveness and creates sensitisation about special children.

The Director of the NGO Kavitha Jenarthanan said “as many as 50 special children who are mentally challenged participated in the ramp walk. We [NGO] have given them various costumes with which the children performed dance and ramp walk.”