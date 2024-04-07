Ramanathapuram residents demand action as neglected park gives rise to mosquitoes

April 07, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents of Ramanathapuram are up in arms over the dire state of the Corporation-owned Tamizh Semmozhi public park, which they claim has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes due to poor maintenance.

The park, situated at Shakti Nagar near Trichy Road, has now turned into a hazard, with broken play equipment, overgrown grass, and an abundance of dry leaves littering the ground.

The lack of regular cleaning has made the park a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, say local residents, who are particularly at risk of mosquito bites.

The walking track, once a popular spot for exercise enthusiasts, is now overrun with plants and debris, along with puddles of water.

“I used to bring my children here to play, but now I am afraid to even step into the park due to the mosquito infestation,” said Sudha, a concerned parent. “Families living close to the park are facing an increase in mosquito menace in the recent months.”

Another resident, Priya, added, “The authorities need to act immediately to address the issue before it gets out of hand. We are unable to keep our doors and windows open because of this and the house becomes stuffy when it is summer.”

Responding to these concerns, a sanitation official of the Corporation assured that the park would be cleaned by April 6. However, no action has been taken yet.

