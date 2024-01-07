ADVERTISEMENT

Man duped of ₹9.5 lakh in job scam in Coimbatore

January 07, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kuniyamuthur police in Coimbatore are on the lookout for a couple who duped a job aspirant from the city of ₹9.5 lakh by assuring him a job in Indian Railways.

K. Malaikanannan (36), a resident of Ramanathapuram district, approached the police accusing a couple of cheating him of the money.

According to the complainant, he is residing at Kovaipudur in the city. A couple, namely Jerald Ruban and Ruba, told Malaikanannan that they can arrange him a job in the Railways if he paid ₹10 lakh.

Trusting the couple, the complainant paid ₹10 lakh in November 2019 in two transactions. As the couple failed to arrange the job, the complainant approached them and was paid back ₹50,000.

The couple told him that the remaining ₹9.5 lakh will be paid later. The man lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday, after he was not paid the balance amount. The police have launched an investigation for the accused.

