GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramalingam Nagar park in Coimbatore falls into disrepair; councillor cites fund, labour shortages

Updated - June 23, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 05:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Waste accumulates at the poorly maintained children’s park in Ramalimgam Nagar, Coimbatore.

Waste accumulates at the poorly maintained children’s park in Ramalimgam Nagar, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Burning of waste dumped in the open, liquor bottles strewn around, unkempt washrooms, and electric wires lying dangerously out in the open have all unfortunately become synonymous with the Corporation-run park at Ramalingam Nagar (Ward 44), say its residents.

The park, which was one of the first in the city to be built with modern facilities such as a fountain in the centre, modern toilets, shaded seating areas, and aesthetic planting of flowers and grass, also had an in-house compost pit with a waste shredder to handle the garden’s waste, such as dry leaves, twigs, and dust.

However, this was over a year ago. Since then, its condition has deteriorated significantly.

“It was built as a state-of-the-art facility for residents of this locality, and we have all supported the Corporation for many years for its upkeep. But its current state is that of neglect,” stated Vijayaraghavan, head of the Ramalingam Residents Welfare Association.

Neither is the compost pit being utilised today, nor is the washroom in a usable condition. Moreover, the old trees of the park, which the residents had requested to be pruned, were ultimately cut in a haphazard manner overnight, and the branches were left atop the shade over benches, making it a hazard for walkers.

In addition, the children’s park next to it has also been facing issues with sanitation workers using the premises to sort waste and later sell valuable items to a recycler. “This should not be done, but despite several warnings, the practice continues. Further, we recently upgraded all the play equipment in the ward. The park has also been kept closed during the night after we received complaints of anti-social elements entering the premises,” said Ward councillor R. Gayathri (INC).

While the maintenance remains poor, the ward is one of the areas where all 12 reserve sites have been developed into parks as they were intended. The issue of maintenance, however, stems from the poor allocation of funds by the Corporation towards this.

While each park in the ward requires ₹20-25 lakh annually for maintenance, the current contractor spends only about ₹6-7 lakh. Along with budget cuts, a lesser number of workers have been allotted for park maintenance in the ward. “There are only two workers for 12 parks, which is insufficient,” the councillor said.

Another issue persists in the form of tall trees planted unscientifically in the parks. Once they grow tall, their roots tend to damage compound walls and walkways, causing cracks that can harm residents.

“As a solution to this, we have submitted bills seeking more allowance for the maintenance of parks. Within a month’s time, we hope to resolve the issue,” the councillor added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.