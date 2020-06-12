Ramalingam meets CM

SALEM

12 June 2020 23:23 IST

Former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP K.P. Ramalingam called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his residence at Edappadi here on Friday night.

On behalf of his Iyarkai Neervala Pathukapu Iyakam, Mr. Ramalingam submitted a petition to the Chief Minister, seeking the continuance of free electricity for farmers.

Later, Mr. Ramalingam told presspersons that the meeting was not political and only agricultural issues and COVID-19 relief measures were discussed.

He accused the DMK of not using party funds, but collecting money from business establishments for distribution of relief materials under the “Ondrinaivom Va” programme.