Ramalingam meets CM

Former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP K.P. Ramalingam called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his residence at Edappadi here on Friday night.
On behalf of his Iyarkai Neervala Pathukapu Iyakam, Mr. Ramalingam submitted a petition to the Chief Minister, seeking the continuance of free electricity for farmers.
Later, Mr. Ramalingam told presspersons that the meeting was not political and only agricultural issues and COVID-19 relief measures were discussed.
He accused the DMK of not using party funds, but collecting money from business establishments for distribution of relief materials under the “Ondrinaivom Va” programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.