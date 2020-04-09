Ramakrishna Group distributes food packets

SNR Sons Charitable Trust, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Sri Ramakrishna Educational institutions, Coimbatore distributes, is distributing food to those affected by the lockdown till April 14.

According to a press release, the group is distributing nearly 1,000 food packets a day to the needy.

Nippon Paints is supporting close to 2,000 painters across the country, including those in the rural parts of Coimbatore district. It is providing them with e-vouchers to purchase essential commodities and to those in rural areas, is tying up with local grocery outlets so that the painters can purchase their needs.

Bannari Amman Sugars, PSG Educational Institutions, and Kongunadu Hospitals on Thursday contributed ₹1.1 crore, ₹1 crore and ₹10 lakh respectively towards COVID-19 relief fund.

MLA’s plea

Singanallur MLA N. Karthik has demanded the State Government to give time to MSMEs to pay the electricity bill and also to waive the Minimum Demand charges. He pointed out that the units have not been operating because of the lockdown and are struggling to pay wages to the workers.