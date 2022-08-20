Ramajeyam murder case: SIT conducts probe in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 20, 2022 19:34 IST

A Special Investigation Team of Crime Branch - CID (CB-CID) that is probing the murder of K.N. Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, conducted investigation in Coimbatore, on Saturday.

K.N. Ramajeyam was murdered by unidentified persons on March 29, 2012 at Thiruvalarsolai near Trichy. A case was registered in Srirangam police station and later the probe was transferred to the CB-CID. Three special investigation teams are investigating the murder case. 

The police suspects that a Maruti Suzuki Versa car was used for the murder, based on the CCTV footages found near the scene of crime. The team held an investigation with more than 250 persons who own Maruti Suzuki Versa car in Coimbatore, on Saturday.

