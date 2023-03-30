Ram Navami celebrated in Salem

March 30, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - SALEM

Sri Ram Navami, the festival to mark the appearance of Lord Ram, was celebrated at Sri Gaura Radha Gokulananda Temple at Karuppur here on Thursday.

At the celebration organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), the programme began with Sri Rama Arati followed by discourse on Rama by Bhakti Vikasa Swami. Students performed the Ramayana drama following which prasadam was served to the devotees.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the convenience of the hundreds of devotees, who took part in the celebrations.