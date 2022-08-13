Rally with 600-foot-long Tricolour taken out in Salem

On behalf of the Revenue Department, to mark the 75th Independence Day, a rally was taken out with a 600-foot-long national flag on Saturday.

The rally started at Mettur Sub-Collector’s office and passed via Mettur bus stand, Gandhi statue, Small Park, Four Roads and returned to the office. School and college students, former armymen, and officials from revenue and police departments took part in the rally. Mettur Sub-Collector Veer Pratap Singh, Mettur MLA S. Sadasivam and more than 500 people participated.