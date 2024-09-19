ADVERTISEMENT

Rally taken out to spread awareness on cleanliness in Salem

Published - September 19, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The officials and staff of the Salem Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) office took out a rally to spread awareness on the importance of cleanliness. The rally was taken out as part of the ongoing Cleanliness Service Fortnight, which will be observed till October 2 across the nation.

Salem DRM Pankaj Kumar Sinha and Additional DRM P. Sivalingam flagged off the rally from the DRM’s office. The officials also distributed pamphlets to the residents of the railway colony and passengers. Holding placards sensitising the onlookers to cleanliness, the participants proceeded to Salem Junction Railway Station.

