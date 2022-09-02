Rally taken out to mark nutrition month in Coimbatore
As part of the nutrition month, Collector G. S. Sameeran flagged off an awareness rally here on Friday.
Organised by the Integrated Child Development Services, the rally commenced from Collectorate and concluded at VOC Ground.
Speaking at the rally, the Collector said that steps would be taken to provide children and pregnant women traditional food grains rich in nutrients.
