Rally taken out to create awareness on electric vehicles

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
September 09, 2022 17:44 IST

The Society for Smart e-Mobility organised an EV rally to mark World Electric Vehicle Day in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Over 50 electric vehicles, from cycles and scooters to trucks were lined up on the Race Course Road here on Friday for an awareness rally.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off the rally that was organised by the Society for Smart E-mobility. According to S. Chandrasekar, vice-president of the Society, the E-vehicles rally was organised on Friday to mark World Electric Vehicle Day. Electric vehicle manufacturers, distributors, and retrofitting companies in Coimbatore were part of the programme.

The participants of the rally drove the vehicles for nearly 10 km at slow speed to create awareness among the public. Many of them carried placards on the advantages of electric vehicles. EV loaded trucks were also part of the rally, he said.

