Rally taken out in Krishnagiri to create awareness on air pollution

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy flagging off a rally to mark the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies was marked here under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on Monday.

The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is observed annually on September 7. This year, the United Nations Environment Programme has marked the theme for the day as “The Air We Share” to highlight “the transboundary nature of air pollution highlighting the need for collective accountability and collective action.”

Earlier, the rally was flagged off by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy with the participation of hundreds of students bearing placards with messages that called for immediate action to save the planet, lest there will be no planet left to save for the future generations.

R. Venkatesan, District engineer, TNPCB, and S. Sumitra Bai, Assistant Engineer of PCB, among others participated in the rally.