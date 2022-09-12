Rally taken out in Krishnagiri to create awareness on air pollution

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI
September 12, 2022 19:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy flagging off a rally to mark the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies was marked here under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is observed annually on September 7. This year, the United Nations Environment Programme has marked the theme for the day as “The Air We Share” to highlight “the transboundary nature of air pollution highlighting the need for collective accountability and collective action.”

Earlier, the rally was flagged off by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy with the participation of hundreds of students bearing placards with messages that called for immediate action to save the planet, lest there will be no planet left to save for the future generations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

R. Venkatesan, District engineer, TNPCB, and S. Sumitra Bai, Assistant Engineer of PCB, among others participated in the rally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app