Rally taken out in Coimbatore to create awareness on diabetic retinopathy

Round Table India and Coimbatore SPARK Round Table 323, in association with Madurai Eye Centre, took out a rally to create awareness on diabetic retinopathy at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore on Sunday. The rally held on the theme ‘Prevent Blindness due to Diabetes’ saw participation from more than 200 volunteers, including people affected by diabetic retinopathy. The rally was flagged off by Ashwini, vice-chairperson, Coimbatore SPARK Round Table 323, at Madurai Eye Centre.